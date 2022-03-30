Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Ecolab (ECL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ecolab (NYSE: ECL) in the last few weeks:

3/22/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $179.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ecolab’s weak show in the Global Healthcare and Life Sciences arm in fourth-quarter 2021 is worrying. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The fact that it is yet to provide any outlook raises our apprehension. Ecolab’s operation in a stiff competitive space is worrying. Data security threat and cost fluctuations are also concerning. Macroeconomic uncertainties and compliance risks prevail. A weak solvency position is another woe. Over the past six months, Ecolab has underperformed its industry. Yet, Ecolab saw robust year-over-year upticks in both the top and bottom lines, and solid performances across the majority of its arms. Strong volume and pricing momentum is also encouraging. The broadening of Ecolab’s digital capabilities are promising. Strong product portfolio and its cost efficiency program raise optimism.”

3/22/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $196.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $210.00.

3/17/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/11/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $215.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $200.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $210.00.

2/16/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $255.00 to $215.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Ecolab had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $205.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2022 – Ecolab was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $191.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $230.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/15/2022 – Ecolab was downgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

ECL stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.40. 1,186,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,665,422. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.74. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

