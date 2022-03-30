Analyzing RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO) and Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and RINO International (OTCMKTS:RINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and RINO International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% RINO International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Ouster and RINO International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 24.19 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -5.60 RINO International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINO International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Volatility & Risk

Ouster has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RINO International has a beta of -7.1, indicating that its share price is 810% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of RINO International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ouster and RINO International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 4 0 3.00 RINO International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ouster currently has a consensus price target of $14.25, suggesting a potential upside of 203.19%. Given Ouster’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ouster is more favorable than RINO International.

Summary

Ouster beats RINO International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ouster Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures digital lidar sensors for industrial automation, smart infrastructure, robotics, and automotive markets. Its product portfolio includes OS0, and ultra-wide view digital lidar; OS1, a mid-range digital lidar; OS2, a long-range digital lidar; and ES2 digital lidar. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

RINO International Company Profile (Get Rating)

RINO International Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and installation of wastewater treatment and flue gas desulphurization equipment for iron and steel industry. Its products include lamella inclined tube settler waste water treatment system; circulating, fluidized bed, flue gas desulphurization system; and high temperature anti-oxidation system. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Dalian, China.

