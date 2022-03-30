Analyzing Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) & The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) and Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Berkeley Group and Schneider Electric S.E., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Berkeley Group 1 2 4 0 2.43 Schneider Electric S.E. 0 4 9 0 2.69

Schneider Electric S.E. has a consensus target price of $180.00, suggesting a potential upside of 424.32%. Given Schneider Electric S.E.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Schneider Electric S.E. is more favorable than The Berkeley Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Schneider Electric S.E. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Volatility and Risk

The Berkeley Group has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Schneider Electric S.E. has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Berkeley Group and Schneider Electric S.E.’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Berkeley Group $2.91 billion 2.07 $557.67 million N/A N/A Schneider Electric S.E. $34.20 billion 2.86 $3.79 billion N/A N/A

Schneider Electric S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than The Berkeley Group.

Summary

Schneider Electric S.E. beats The Berkeley Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Berkeley Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures. It also provides access control, building management, fire detection, sensors and room units, valve and valve actuator, and variable and frequency speed drive. In addition, the company offers feeder automation, grid automation and SCADA software products, medium voltage switchgears and transformers, outdoor equipment, substation automation products, and switchgear components. Further, it provides critical power and cooling services, data center software, IT power distribution products, prefabricated data center modules, racks and accessories, and security and environmental monitoring products; home automation and security, installation materials and systems, light switches and electrical sockets, and uninterruptible power supply products; and human machine interface, industrial automation software, industrial communication, measurement and instrumentation, motion control and robotics, signaling units, programmable logic and automation controllers, power supply and protection, process control and safety, RFID systems, signaling devices, and other industrial automation and control products, as well as solar and energy storage. The company was founded in 1836 and is headquartered in Rueil-Malmaison, France.

