Andesa Financial Management Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 137.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NXPI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.75.

NXPI opened at $194.74 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $168.74 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.56%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile (Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.