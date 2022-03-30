Andrew Ross Purchases 15,000 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Rating) insider Andrew Ross bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 591 ($7.74) per share, with a total value of £88,650 ($116,125.23).

Andrew Ross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Polar Capital alerts:

On Friday, January 14th, Andrew Ross bought 30,000 shares of Polar Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 665 ($8.71) per share, with a total value of £199,500 ($261,330.89).

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 616 ($8.07) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 504 ($6.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 951 ($12.46). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 598.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 727.87. The company has a market capitalization of £617.53 million and a PE ratio of 9.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.