Angela L. Kleiman Sells 6,309 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stock

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of ESS traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.72. The stock had a trading volume of 306,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $271.51 and a 52-week high of $359.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $330.10 and its 200 day moving average is $335.97. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

