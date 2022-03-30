Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

APF stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market cap of £374.97 million and a P/E ratio of -98.11. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.33.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Robert Stan purchased 12,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £16,919.50 ($22,163.35). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.89), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,320,408.70). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 727,632 shares of company stock valued at $104,557,952.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

