Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.36) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.21) price target on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.
APF stock opened at GBX 175.40 ($2.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The firm has a market cap of £374.97 million and a P/E ratio of -98.11. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12-month low of GBX 119.41 ($1.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.70 ($2.35). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 138.33.
About Anglo Pacific Group (Get Rating)
Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.
