Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.45

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.45 and last traded at C$3.45, with a volume of 9174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$582.75 million and a PE ratio of -113.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.0175 per share. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is currently -120.69%.

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, cobalt, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, gold, silver, nickel, and anthracite properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

