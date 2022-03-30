ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,393 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. ANSYS makes up about 1.6% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $24,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after purchasing an additional 126,443 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,898,000 after buying an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $537,900,000 after buying an additional 35,824 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,461,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,413,000 after buying an additional 46,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ANSYS by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,847,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In related news, SVP Maria T. Shields sold 18,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.02, for a total transaction of $7,092,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,460 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,831. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.69.

NASDAQ:ANSS traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $323.72. 1,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 573,215. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $317.14 and a 200 day moving average of $356.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $661.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Company Profile (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.