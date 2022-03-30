Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Director Robert J. Clark Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:AR opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.18). Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.44% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Antero Resources’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.23.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,925,205 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $401,189,000 after acquiring an additional 94,788 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,706,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $11,275,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its stake in Antero Resources by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 136,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Antero Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,131,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $19,793,000 after buying an additional 46,078 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

