Anthem, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $32.86 Per Share (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anthem in a research report issued on Sunday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $32.86 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $32.60. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $559.00 price target on the stock.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Anthem from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $492.05.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $491.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Anthem has a 1 year low of $349.05 and a 1 year high of $492.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $457.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.32. The company has a market cap of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total value of $1,123,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

