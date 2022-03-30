Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, for a total transaction of $84,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 384.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Endosurgery during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.92. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 148.35% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, the OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.