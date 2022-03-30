Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTO. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 921,530 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 512,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 132,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 83,314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 333,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,678. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. Aptose Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $6.46. The company has a market cap of $116.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

