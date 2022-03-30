Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.67.

NYSE ARMK opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 50.0% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after buying an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Aramark by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,340,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,160,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Aramark by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,962,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,828,000 after buying an additional 457,519 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in Aramark by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,044,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,005,000 after buying an additional 1,558,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Aramark by 6.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,777,000 after purchasing an additional 712,372 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

