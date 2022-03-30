Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $670.00

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 670 ($8.78) and last traded at GBX 1,020 ($13.36), with a volume of 10365 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,000 ($13.10).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Arbuthnot Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 921.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £150.23 million and a PE ratio of 58.56.
Arbuthnot Banking Group Company Profile (LON:ARBB)
Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Private Banking, Mortgage Portfolios, Commercial Banking, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, and All Other Divisions segments.
