Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.98. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 12,905 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $8,888,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
