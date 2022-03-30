Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Gap Down to $5.14

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $4.98. Archer Aviation shares last traded at $4.87, with a volume of 12,905 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACHR. Barclays reduced their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.41.

In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore acquired 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore purchased 163,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock worth $1,666,395.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $12,521,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $1,712,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the third quarter worth about $8,888,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.