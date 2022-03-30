Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) were down 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.69. Approximately 75,755 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,065,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ACHR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the third quarter valued at about $8,888,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)
Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
