Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Cut to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($136.26) to €129.00 ($141.76) in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Arkema from €123.00 ($135.16) to €120.00 ($131.87) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arkema from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arkema from €145.00 ($159.34) to €146.00 ($160.44) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.29.

OTCMKTS ARKAY opened at $132.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Arkema has a 52-week low of $100.21 and a 52-week high of $152.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.43.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

