Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Given New €5.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Aroundtown (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €5.50 ($6.04) to €5.00 ($5.49) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AANNF. Barclays assumed coverage on Aroundtown in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Aroundtown from €8.50 ($9.34) to €7.20 ($7.91) in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $5.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.44. Aroundtown has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $8.53.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

