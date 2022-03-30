ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD) Short Interest Update

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,900 shares, a decrease of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 841,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ARYD remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 9 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,924. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.90. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARYD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at about $5,025,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter worth about $8,187,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,772,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 34.6% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 88,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 22,697 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

