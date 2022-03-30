ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.18.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASX traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. 16,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,924,063. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.39. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $9.62.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 24.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASE Technology (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

