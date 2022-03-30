ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ASGN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on ASGN from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on ASGN in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.00.

Get ASGN alerts:

NYSE:ASGN opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.38. ASGN has a 1-year low of $91.34 and a 1-year high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 9.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 24.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASGN by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 5,974 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ASGN by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ASGN by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ASGN (Get Rating)

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.