Assure (CVE:IOM) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. 4,815 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a current ratio of 9.98 and a quick ratio of 9.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.43. The company has a market cap of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31.
About Assure (CVE:IOM)
Recommended Stories
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
- Lululemon Impresses Wall Street, Get Ready To Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.