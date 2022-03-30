AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £105 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been given a £105 ($137.54) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.99) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £105 ($137.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($91.04) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($115.27) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 9,783.57 ($128.16).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £100.54 ($131.70) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,983.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,762.78. The company has a market cap of £155.78 billion and a PE ratio of 1,675.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 7,045 ($92.28) and a 12-month high of £100.98 ($132.28).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.