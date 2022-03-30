Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Down 19.6%

Shares of Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) traded down 19.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. 5,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.
Atlas Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)
