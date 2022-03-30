Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Up 4.8%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $301.47 and last traded at $297.97. Approximately 22,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,183,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.

Get Atlassian alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 23.70% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.