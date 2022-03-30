Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Trading Up 4.8%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $301.47 and last traded at $297.97. Approximately 22,663 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,183,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $284.21.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Atlassian from $472.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.75.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $356.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,323 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after purchasing an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,496,980,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after purchasing an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,020,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM)
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.
