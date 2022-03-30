Atticus Wealth Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Atticus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 36,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

