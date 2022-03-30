Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 294,099 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

Get Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter valued at $420,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $1,137,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 145,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 4th quarter worth about $892,000. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.