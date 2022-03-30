Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $195,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 353,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 64,098 shares during the period. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEAC opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

