AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 13,210 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 13,210 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total transaction of $1,496,560.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $112.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.53 and a 200 day moving average of $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.40. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.32 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in AutoNation by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 36,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

