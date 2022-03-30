Auxly Cannabis Group (XLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.01) per share for the quarter.

TSE:XLY opened at C$0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$154.77 million and a PE ratio of -3.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.10. Auxly Cannabis Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.43.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. It focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc in June 2018.

