Avalanche Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $96.79 or 0.00205196 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $25.87 billion and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001007 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00030081 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.76 or 0.00419230 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00056515 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009670 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 267,273,029 coins. The official website for Avalanche is info.avax.network/#about . The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Avalanche Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

