Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $27.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

