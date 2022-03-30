Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $282,000 Position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIZZ. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in National Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Beverage by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $49.37. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.96. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $38.10 and a one year high of $64.67.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). National Beverage had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 46.10%. The business had revenue of $258.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. National Beverage’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

