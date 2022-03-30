Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $296,000 in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 552.2% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,080,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,604,000 after buying an additional 1,761,873 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,412,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,257,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,461,000 after buying an additional 259,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $15,507,000.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.72. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.62 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.269 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.