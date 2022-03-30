Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $308,000 in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.15% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 431.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 765.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $30.78 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $28.96 and a fifty-two week high of $31.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.41.

