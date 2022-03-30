Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 14,778 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,778 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 248.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLTR. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $438,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 376,756 shares of company stock worth $4,462,118. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 5.73.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

