Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VTWV opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.73. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.329 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%.

