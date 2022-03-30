Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 11.23%. Aveanna Healthcare updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 35,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,328. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.59 million and a P/E ratio of -6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVAH. Barclays dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 221.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,604 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 11,021 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

