Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Billion

Analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the lowest is $2.26 billion. Avery Dennison posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will report full-year sales of $9.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.21 billion to $9.33 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avery Dennison.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AVY. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.36.

AVY opened at $178.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $156.51 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day moving average is $201.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison (Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avery Dennison (AVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.