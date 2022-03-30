Axe (AXE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $56,342.00

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Axe has traded 28.8% higher against the US dollar. One Axe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $86,795.10 and approximately $56,342.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axe Profile

Axe is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Axe’s official website is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

