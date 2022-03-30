Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Update

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,793,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS AXTG traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,772. Axis Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.
Axis Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
