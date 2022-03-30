Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG) Short Interest Update

Axis Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:AXTG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 40,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,793,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AXTG traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,772. Axis Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.02.

Axis Technologies Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Axis Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development and marketing of daylight harvesting fluorescent lighting ballasts for the reduction of electricity consumption. The company was founded in September 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

