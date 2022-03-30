B. Riley Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameresco in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $415.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AMRC. Bank of America downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $88.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ameresco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of AMRC opened at $83.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $41.27 and a 12 month high of $101.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 48.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 59,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in Ameresco by 10.8% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 84,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 30,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

