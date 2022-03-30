B. Riley Weighs in on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report issued on Monday, March 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the mining company will earn $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The business’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share.
CLF stock opened at $31.97 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1 year low of $15.81 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The company has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,270,791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 554,642 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $148,941,000 after acquiring an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,145 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $129,621,000 after acquiring an additional 387,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $98,287,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.
