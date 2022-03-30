BaaSid (BAAS) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. BaaSid has a total market cap of $7.23 million and approximately $195,239.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00036599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.48 or 0.00108896 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid (BAAS) is a coin. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,200,000,000 coins. BaaSid’s official website is www.baasid.com/#token . BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures. The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access. “

Buying and Selling BaaSid

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BaaSid using one of the exchanges listed above.

