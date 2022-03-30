Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Babcock International Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BCKIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of Babcock International Group stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Babcock International Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $5.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 460 ($6.03) to GBX 480 ($6.29) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 352 ($4.61) to GBX 356 ($4.66) in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

