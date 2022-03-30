Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Up to $6.99

Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.99, but opened at $7.43. Bakkt shares last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 60,571 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BKKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bakkt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Bakkt from $13.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $29,688,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $10,638,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $6,808,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $4,022,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth about $3,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile (NYSE:BKKT)

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.