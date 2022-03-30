Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.81) to €6.30 ($6.92) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.61.

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

