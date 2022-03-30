Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.90 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) has been given a €2.90 ($3.19) price target by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.80 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.63) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.80 ($4.18) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays set a €4.50 ($4.95) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €3.83 ($4.21).

Banco Santander has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

