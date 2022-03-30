Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

Bank of South Carolina has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKSC opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.12. Bank of South Carolina has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of South Carolina stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,810 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Bank of South Carolina worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.